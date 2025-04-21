Balikatan 25: Cyber Defense Exercise

U.S. service members and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members work in groups during a Cyber Defense Exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
