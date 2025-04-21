Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, organize a Bundle of Joy engagement for Pulong Sampaloc elementary students.

    BULACAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Navy Lt. Stephen Weathers, a chaplain with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations, shares the importance of the ‘Bundle of Joy’ engagement during Exercise Balikatan 25 at, the Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, organize a Bundle of Joy engagement for Pulong Sampaloc elementary students., by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

