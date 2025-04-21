Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, organize a Bundle of Joy engagement for Pulong Sampaloc elementary students.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960088" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. Stephen Weathers, a chaplain with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations, shares the importance of the ‘Bundle of Joy’ engagement during Exercise Balikatan 25 at, the Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)