Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and U.S. service members, host a ‘Bundle of Joy’ engagement as part of Exercise Balikatan 25, at the Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 01:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960087
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-HJ365-3888
|Filename:
|DOD_110950702
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|BULACAN, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, organize a Bundle of Joy engagement for Pulong Sampaloc elementary students., by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.