    Faces of Balikatan

    PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erik Vego and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Irineo Moreno-Sanchez, both with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Faces of Balikatan interview at Clark Air Force Base, Pampanga, Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

