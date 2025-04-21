Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Airmen sharpen skills at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming (B-roll)

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron conduct familiarization training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, on April 1, 2025. The training center offers a diverse range of resources for military readiness, including extensive live-fire ranges, urban combat training sites, convoy operations courses, and rugged terrain ideal for realistic field exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 18:48
    Location: GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US

