    Purple Up Parade B-Roll at Peterson SFB CDC - Main

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    B-Roll footage from the Purple Up Parade at the Peterson Space Force Base Child Development Center - Main on August 25, 2025.

    CDC
    Parade
    Military Child
    Purple Up
    Purple Up Day
    Peterson SFB

