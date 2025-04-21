Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the state 2025 Best Warrior Competition (B-roll)

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the state 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, from April 10 to April 13, 2025. The annual event tests physical endurance, tactical skills and military knowledge, showcasing the dedication and readiness of the state’s top service members. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960074
    VIRIN: 250411-A-CR307-6001
    Filename: DOD_110949751
    Length: 00:11:40
    Location: GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US

    This work, Wyoming Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the state 2025 Best Warrior Competition (B-roll), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wyoming, Army, WYNG, BestWarrior, CowboyGuard

