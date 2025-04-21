Wyoming Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the state 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, from April 10 to April 13, 2025. The annual event tests physical endurance, tactical skills and military knowledge, showcasing the dedication and readiness of the state’s top service members. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
This work, Wyoming Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the state 2025 Best Warrior Competition (B-roll), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
