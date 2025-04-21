Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CVW-8 Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage and Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Carrier Air Wing 8 is the strike warfare commander for Carrier Strike Group 12. The air wing and its nine squadrons project tactical air power over sea and land, while providing robust command-and-control, electronic attack, air, surface, and subsurface, logistical, and search-and-rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 18:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960072
    VIRIN: 250404-N-IQ220-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_110949692
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVW-8 Capabilities, by SN Gladjimi Balisage and PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVW-8
    CSG-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download