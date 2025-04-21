Concept to Execution: 11th Air Task Force slideshow

The 11th Air Task Force participated in a series of field training exercises from November 2024 to March 2025. The 11th ATF is a pathfinding unit leading the way for how the U.S. Air Force will conduct force presentation going forward. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|04.22.2025
|04.25.2025 17:35
|Package
|960071
|250422-F-KQ087-1001
|DOD_110949688
|00:00:19
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|0
|0
