    Concept to Execution: 11th Air Task Force slideshow

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    The 11th Air Task Force participated in a series of field training exercises from November 2024 to March 2025. The 11th ATF is a pathfinding unit leading the way for how the U.S. Air Force will conduct force presentation going forward. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 17:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960071
    VIRIN: 250422-F-KQ087-1001
    Filename: DOD_110949688
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

