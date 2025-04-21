U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits Fort Bliss, Texas and Joint Task Force - Southern Border, to see the efforts service members are undertaking to establish the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA) April 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) service members have been delegated the authority and directed to conduct installation security support operations in the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA). Under the direction of USNORTHCOM, Joint Task Force – Southern Border's mission is to secure the territorial integrity of the southern border of the United States. USNORTHCOM is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces and unique military capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960068
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-NL820-2296
|Filename:
|DOD_110949630
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of Defense unveils the National Defense Area REEL, by SGT Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.