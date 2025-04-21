Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Secretary of Defense tours National Defense Area

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits Fort Bliss, Texas and Joint Task Force - Southern Border, to see the efforts service members are undertaking to establish the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA) April 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) service members have been delegated the authority and directed to conduct installation security support operations in the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA). Under the direction of USNORTHCOM, Joint Task Force – Southern Border's mission is to secure the territorial integrity of the southern border of the United States. USNORTHCOM is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces and unique military capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960066
    VIRIN: 250425-A-NL820-7159
    Filename: DOD_110949626
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    This work, B-Roll: Secretary of Defense tours National Defense Area, by SGT Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Fort Bliss
    Department of the Army
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)
    DoDSWB2025

