    319th Security Forces Squadron // FTX 25

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Airmen of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing participated in a Readiness Exercise FTX 25 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., April 8-15 2025. The field training exercise tested security forces Airmen and agumentees' ability to operate in a bare base environment highlighting force readiness and rapid response activation anytime anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Security Forces Squadron // FTX 25, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operational readiness exercise
    Rapid Response
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    lethality & readiness
    Security Forces (SF)
    FTX 25

