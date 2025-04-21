Airmen of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing participated in a Readiness Exercise FTX 25 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., April 8-15 2025. The field training exercise tested security forces Airmen and agumentees' ability to operate in a bare base environment highlighting force readiness and rapid response activation anytime anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|960063
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-YG789-3172
|Filename:
|DOD_110949589
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 319th Security Forces Squadron // FTX 25, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
