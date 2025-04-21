Wyoming Army Aviation Support Facility conducts interagency bucket drop training at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, on April 16, 2025. The training brought together Wyoming Aviation crews and partners including Wyoming State Forestry, Camp Guernsey Fire Department, Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s Wildland Team, Glendo Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Albany County Volunteer Fire Department, Yoder Volunteer Fire Department, Guernsey Rural Fire District, and the Platte County Fire Warden. The exercise was designed to sharpen skills like water bucket deployment, aerial coordination, and ground-to-air communications. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
|04.16.2025
|04.25.2025 16:35
|B-Roll
|960061
|250425-A-CR307-6001
|DOD_110949574
|00:01:52
|GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
|1
|1
This work, Wyoming Guard Aviators Sharpen Wildfire Response Skills in Interagency Bucket Drop Training (B-roll; Reel), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
