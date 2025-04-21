13th annual Ben Hogan Foundation Classic Golf Scramble

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This b-roll package captures the spirit of the 13th Annual Ben Hogan Classic, held on April 25, 2025, at The Courses of Clear Creek, Fort Cavazos. The video opens with the event signage, setting the stage for a day dedicated to honoring active-duty Soldiers through camaraderie and golf. It features opening remarks from senior military leadership and event organizers, emphasizing the significance of the event. Visuals include Soldiers navigating the course, golf carts moving beneath the American flag, and dynamic scenes of the tournament in action. Interspersed are heartfelt testimonials from participants, reflecting on the event’s impact and the legacy of Ben Hogan. The footage also highlights the ceremonial aspects, including a cannon demonstration and bagpipe send-off, underscoring the event’s tribute to service members. This package encapsulates a day of appreciation, sportsmanship, and military pride.