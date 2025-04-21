Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th annual Ben Hogan Foundation Classic Golf Scramble

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Montgomery Campbell 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    This b-roll package captures the spirit of the 13th Annual Ben Hogan Classic, held on April 25, 2025, at The Courses of Clear Creek, Fort Cavazos. The video opens with the event signage, setting the stage for a day dedicated to honoring active-duty Soldiers through camaraderie and golf. It features opening remarks from senior military leadership and event organizers, emphasizing the significance of the event. Visuals include Soldiers navigating the course, golf carts moving beneath the American flag, and dynamic scenes of the tournament in action. Interspersed are heartfelt testimonials from participants, reflecting on the event’s impact and the legacy of Ben Hogan. The footage also highlights the ceremonial aspects, including a cannon demonstration and bagpipe send-off, underscoring the event’s tribute to service members. This package encapsulates a day of appreciation, sportsmanship, and military pride.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960060
    VIRIN: 250425-A-VK434-6688
    Filename: DOD_110949566
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Fort Cavazos, The Great Place, Ben Hogan

