Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP’s Yuma Border Patrol Sector to highlight “Dangers of the Journey.”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosted an in-person media availability with leadership from Yuma Border Patrol Sector, along with representatives from the government of Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru to discuss the dangers of illegally coming to the United States.

    The event drew attention to the dangers of crossing the border and highlight our bi-national efforts to reduce migrant deaths and make the border region safer for agents, residents, and communities. The event also highlighted the consequences of illegally entering the U.S., exploitation of migrants, and the conditions to which they are exposed for profit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960058
    VIRIN: 250425-H-AT513-1001
    PIN: 951402
    Filename: DOD_110949554
    Length: 00:37:36
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP’s Yuma Border Patrol Sector to highlight “Dangers of the Journey.”, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP
    dangerscampaign cbp
    border patrol agents
    United States Customs and Border Protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download