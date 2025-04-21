CBP’s Yuma Border Patrol Sector to highlight “Dangers of the Journey.”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosted an in-person media availability with leadership from Yuma Border Patrol Sector, along with representatives from the government of Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru to discuss the dangers of illegally coming to the United States.



The event drew attention to the dangers of crossing the border and highlight our bi-national efforts to reduce migrant deaths and make the border region safer for agents, residents, and communities. The event also highlighted the consequences of illegally entering the U.S., exploitation of migrants, and the conditions to which they are exposed for profit.