U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosted an in-person media availability with leadership from Yuma Border Patrol Sector, along with representatives from the government of Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru to discuss the dangers of illegally coming to the United States.
The event drew attention to the dangers of crossing the border and highlight our bi-national efforts to reduce migrant deaths and make the border region safer for agents, residents, and communities. The event also highlighted the consequences of illegally entering the U.S., exploitation of migrants, and the conditions to which they are exposed for profit.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960058
|VIRIN:
|250425-H-AT513-1001
|PIN:
|951402
|Filename:
|DOD_110949554
|Length:
|00:37:36
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP’s Yuma Border Patrol Sector to highlight “Dangers of the Journey.”, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.