    The Future of MARSOC with Maj. Gen. Peter D. Huntley and August Cole (Teaser)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Evan Jones 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Peter D. Huntley, commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, has an interview with August Cole, managing partner at Useful Fiction and co-author of Ghost Fleet, to discuss the future of Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2025. Huntley discusses the future pathways of the command as well as various strategic challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Evan Jones)

    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    Marine Raiders
    Modern Day Marine
    SOF week
    Force Design 2030

