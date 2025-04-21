U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Peter D. Huntley, commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, has an interview with August Cole, managing partner at Useful Fiction and co-author of Ghost Fleet, to discuss the future of Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2025. Huntley discusses the future pathways of the command as well as various strategic challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960049
|VIRIN:
|250131-M-AV179-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110949280
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Future of MARSOC with Maj. Gen. Peter D. Huntley and August Cole (Teaser), by Sgt Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.