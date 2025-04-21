XVIII Airborne Corps Canadian Bilateral Airborne Exchange

U.S. Army XVIII Airborne Corps' paratroopers complete airborne operations with a Canadian jump master at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 7-9, 2025. The interoperability training was spearheaded by XVIII Airborne Corps' Assistant Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jay A. MacKeen. The Airborne Exchange between allied forces demonstrates the Corps' ability to deploy forces rapidly with full-spectrum, enabler-integration in austere environments. (U. S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)
|04.07.2025
|04.25.2025 15:34
|Video Productions
|960048
|250407-A-VW983-1766
|DOD_110949279
|00:01:10
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
