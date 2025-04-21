Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Canadian Bilateral Airborne Exchange

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Hermon Whaley 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army XVIII Airborne Corps' paratroopers complete airborne operations with a Canadian jump master at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 7-9, 2025. The interoperability training was spearheaded by XVIII Airborne Corps' Assistant Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jay A. MacKeen. The Airborne Exchange between allied forces demonstrates the Corps' ability to deploy forces rapidly with full-spectrum, enabler-integration in austere environments. (U. S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)

