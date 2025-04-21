Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Sapper Competition kicks off

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The 2025 Best Sapper Competition kicked off April 25 with an opening ceremony at Nutter Field House on Fort Leonard Wood. After the teams were introduced, the competitors sprinted out the doors on their way to gather their packs before rucking to an obstacle course known as the Confidence Course.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960045
    VIRIN: 250425-A-XZ156-9930
    Filename: DOD_110949268
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Sapper Competition kicks off, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

