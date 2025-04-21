Little Voices, Big Stories: Life as a Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960041" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this heartfelt video, we sit down with military families as they share their unique experiences being military children. From the challenges of moving across the globe to the strength found in adapting to new environments, these stories shed light on what it's really like to grow up in a military family.



Hear inspiring perspectives from military kids of different ages—how they navigate friendships, schools, and deployments, all while building resilience and pride in their parents' service. This video is a tribute to the incredible sacrifices and courage of these young individuals and their families.



Join us as we celebrate the lives of military children—stories of love, growth, and unwavering strength. Don't forget to like, comment, and share to honor military families everywhere.



Music from #Uppbeat https://uppbeat.io/t/andrey-rossi/bunny-hop (License code: EOD2A9MHBJFTIGHE)



(Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)