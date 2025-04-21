Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Voices, Big Stories: Life as a Military Child

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    In this heartfelt video, we sit down with military families as they share their unique experiences being military children. From the challenges of moving across the globe to the strength found in adapting to new environments, these stories shed light on what it's really like to grow up in a military family.

    Hear inspiring perspectives from military kids of different ages—how they navigate friendships, schools, and deployments, all while building resilience and pride in their parents' service. This video is a tribute to the incredible sacrifices and courage of these young individuals and their families.

    Join us as we celebrate the lives of military children—stories of love, growth, and unwavering strength. Don't forget to like, comment, and share to honor military families everywhere.

    Music from #Uppbeat https://uppbeat.io/t/andrey-rossi/bunny-hop (License code: EOD2A9MHBJFTIGHE)

    (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 14:33
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:13:26
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Voices, Big Stories: Life as a Military Child, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Child Appreciation
    Military Child and Youth
    Military Child Appreciation Month
    Month of the Military Child
    Military Child Awareness Month

