In this heartfelt video, we sit down with military families as they share their unique experiences being military children. From the challenges of moving across the globe to the strength found in adapting to new environments, these stories shed light on what it's really like to grow up in a military family.
Hear inspiring perspectives from military kids of different ages—how they navigate friendships, schools, and deployments, all while building resilience and pride in their parents' service. This video is a tribute to the incredible sacrifices and courage of these young individuals and their families.
Join us as we celebrate the lives of military children—stories of love, growth, and unwavering strength. Don't forget to like, comment, and share to honor military families everywhere.
Music from #Uppbeat https://uppbeat.io/t/andrey-rossi/bunny-hop (License code: EOD2A9MHBJFTIGHE)
(Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 14:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960041
|VIRIN:
|250407-A-TE514-7230
|Filename:
|DOD_110949202
|Length:
|00:13:26
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Voices, Big Stories: Life as a Military Child, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
