SecArmy Driscoll U.A.E./Europe Trip

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960038" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary Driscoll visited Air Defense and rocket artillery Soldiers deployed to the United Arab Emerites. Patriot and HIMARS units are training alongside allies and partners and defending key U.S. interests in the region.

Following the UAE, Secretary Driscoll visited Soldiers in Germany, Poland, and met with NATO ambassadors and leaders in Belgium. During this trip, Secretary Driscoll’s spouse, Dr. Cassie Driscoll, and their two children accompanied him in an official capacity, participating in a quality of life focused visit, touring schools, child development centers, and engaging with other Army spouses and families.

While in Germany, Secretary Driscoll engaged with leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, saw transformation activities from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and spent time with Security Assistance Group-Ukraine. These engagements were critical to better understand how the Army is transforming for future conflicts, while directly observing how we’ve been supporting Ukraine in one of the largest ground conflicts in Europe’s recent history.

Secretary Driscoll visited V Corps and 1st Armored Division Soldiers in Poland. He participated in Abrams tank and Bradley fighting vehicle live fires, conducting an Apache helicopter familiarization flight, and engaged with Soldiers defending NATO’s borders alongside our Allies. While in Poland, Secretary Driscoll presented the Republic of Poland with the Army Community Partnership Award, which is the first time we’ve presented this award to an entire nation. It’s a small token of appreciation for the incredible support that our Polish allies have provided US Army Soldiers.

Finally, Secretary Driscoll met with multiple NATO ambassadors and leaders to discuss our commitment to the alliance and encourage continued burden-sharing by out allies. Alliances and military land power remain some of the best deterrents around the world and throughout Europe. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia & Visual Information Division)