    SecArmy Driscoll U.A.E./Europe Trip

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Peter Silverman 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary Driscoll visited Air Defense and rocket artillery Soldiers deployed to the United Arab Emerites. Patriot and HIMARS units are training alongside allies and partners and defending key U.S. interests in the region.
    Following the UAE, Secretary Driscoll visited Soldiers in Germany, Poland, and met with NATO ambassadors and leaders in Belgium. During this trip, Secretary Driscoll’s spouse, Dr. Cassie Driscoll, and their two children accompanied him in an official capacity, participating in a quality of life focused visit, touring schools, child development centers, and engaging with other Army spouses and families.
    While in Germany, Secretary Driscoll engaged with leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, saw transformation activities from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and spent time with Security Assistance Group-Ukraine. These engagements were critical to better understand how the Army is transforming for future conflicts, while directly observing how we’ve been supporting Ukraine in one of the largest ground conflicts in Europe’s recent history.
    Secretary Driscoll visited V Corps and 1st Armored Division Soldiers in Poland. He participated in Abrams tank and Bradley fighting vehicle live fires, conducting an Apache helicopter familiarization flight, and engaged with Soldiers defending NATO’s borders alongside our Allies. While in Poland, Secretary Driscoll presented the Republic of Poland with the Army Community Partnership Award, which is the first time we’ve presented this award to an entire nation. It’s a small token of appreciation for the incredible support that our Polish allies have provided US Army Soldiers.
    Finally, Secretary Driscoll met with multiple NATO ambassadors and leaders to discuss our commitment to the alliance and encourage continued burden-sharing by out allies. Alliances and military land power remain some of the best deterrents around the world and throughout Europe. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia & Visual Information Division)

    04.14.2025
    04.25.2025
    Video Productions
    960038
    250414-A-FP430-1001
    DOD_110949189
    00:02:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NATO
    Europe
    Secretary of the Army
    UAE
    SecArmy
    Dan Driscoll

