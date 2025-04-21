Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Feeling overwhelmed by military life? You’re not alone. Prioritizing self-care can be tough, but the Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center is here to help!

    - Stress relief techniques
    - Biofeedback sessions
    - Positive coping skills

    Watch military spouse, Lisa Carroll, share her experience with the stress management program – see how it made a difference!

    Find the Armed Forces Wellness Center on the My Army Post App (MAPA) because your well-being matters.

    Download on Google Play or the App Store today! We'd love to hear from you!
    Music from #upbeat https://upbeat.io/t/soundroll/neon-lights License code: OC7DTRRYNRVLWXUQ

    (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960033
    VIRIN: 250211-O-TE514-7229
    Filename: DOD_110949113
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    wellness
    Armed Forces Wellness Center

