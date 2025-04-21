Feeling overwhelmed by military life? You’re not alone. Prioritizing self-care can be tough, but the Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center is here to help!
- Stress relief techniques
- Biofeedback sessions
- Positive coping skills
Watch military spouse, Lisa Carroll, share her experience with the stress management program – see how it made a difference!
Find the Armed Forces Wellness Center on the My Army Post App (MAPA) because your well-being matters.
Download on Google Play or the App Store today! We'd love to hear from you!
Share your own stress relief journey in the comments below and let us know how the Armed Forces Wellness Center has made a difference in your life.
Music from #upbeat https://upbeat.io/t/soundroll/neon-lights License code: OC7DTRRYNRVLWXUQ
(Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960033
|VIRIN:
|250211-O-TE514-7229
|Filename:
|DOD_110949113
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.