When Their Names Are Never Mentioned - Vertical

“That’s when people die - when their names are never mentioned.”
15 years after the loss of their son, Mark and Nancy Stets’ deep connection to #ARSOF lives on.
Our Gold Star families will forever be a member of the USASOC formation.
#SinePari #WithoutEqual
