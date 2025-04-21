Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When Their Names Are Never Mentioned

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Capt. William Lamb, 1st Lt. Sarah Morgan and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    “That’s when people die - when their names are never mentioned.”

    15 years after the loss of their son, Mark and Nancy Stets’ deep connection to #ARSOF lives on.

    Our Gold Star families will forever be a member of the USASOC formation.

    #SinePari #WithoutEqual

