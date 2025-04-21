Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    November Company Inventory Combat Fitness Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Inventory Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 22, 2025. The Inventory CFT measures the recruits capabilities in advance of the scored CFT later on in the training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960016
    VIRIN: 250422-M-WH433-1002
    Filename: DOD_110948771
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Inventory Combat Fitness Test, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ammo Can Lift, Maneuver Under Fire, Movement to Contact, 880 Meter Sprint, 1st Class, 2nd Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download