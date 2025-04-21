Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Inventory Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 22, 2025. The Inventory CFT measures the recruits capabilities in advance of the scored CFT later on in the training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960016
|VIRIN:
|250422-M-WH433-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110948771
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, November Company Inventory Combat Fitness Test, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS
