Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Join the 84th Training Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    84th Training Command

    Army Maj. Gen. Kelly Dickerson, Commanding General of the 84th Training Command, calls for TPU Soldiers to join the 84th training Command, March 30, 2025, at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960012
    VIRIN: 250330-A-BM388-3375
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110948681
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Join the 84th Training Command, by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    TPU
    84th Training Command
    Fort Knox (KY)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download