PSA to highlight the dangers of OPSEC violations on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 11:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|960010
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-AV319-5246
|Filename:
|DOD_110948654
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flightline OPSEC, by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.