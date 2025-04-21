Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flightline OPSEC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    PSA to highlight the dangers of OPSEC violations on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 11:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 960010
    VIRIN: 250306-F-AV319-5246
    Filename: DOD_110948654
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline OPSEC, by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline; OPSEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download