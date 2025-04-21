Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 1st Class Mike DiDomenico, officer in charge of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee, explains the aids to navigation mission and its importance at Coast Guard Station Tybee in Savannah, Georgia, April 15, 2025. Aids to Navigation Team Tybee’s five-member crew maintains over 300 primary aids to navigation across the marine transportation system in Georgia and South Carolina, ensuring the safety of the maritime public. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 11:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960009
    VIRIN: 250415-G-VY010-2001
    Filename: DOD_110948634
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    USCG
    Savannah
    aids to navigation
    Marine Transportation System

