Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia

Petty Officer 1st Class Mike DiDomenico, officer in charge of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee, explains the aids to navigation mission and its importance at Coast Guard Station Tybee in Savannah, Georgia, April 15, 2025. Aids to Navigation Team Tybee’s five-member crew maintains over 300 primary aids to navigation across the marine transportation system in Georgia and South Carolina, ensuring the safety of the maritime public. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)