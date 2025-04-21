Members assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing respond to various scenarios and simulated threats during Exercise Swift Saber Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 21-25, 2025. The exercise challenged 52nd Fighter Wing Airmen across multiple disciplines, from emergency response and force protection to triage and chemical decontamination under realistic, high-stress conditions. Swift Saber 25 strengthened the 52nd FW’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Demi Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960001
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-RR422-7281
|Filename:
|DOD_110948417
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready For Anything, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
