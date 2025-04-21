Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready For Anything

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing respond to various scenarios and simulated threats during Exercise Swift Saber Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 21-25, 2025. The exercise challenged 52nd Fighter Wing Airmen across multiple disciplines, from emergency response and force protection to triage and chemical decontamination under realistic, high-stress conditions. Swift Saber 25 strengthened the 52nd FW’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Demi Ebert)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:58
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Ready For Anything, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    CE
    CRE
    defender
    war-fighting capabilities
    combat readiness exercise

