Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Angelo Rodeo Military Appreciation Night Apr 2025 B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Russ Howard and Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus

    17th Training Wing

    San Angelo honors the members of Goodfellow Air Force Base as part of Military Appreciation Night at the annual rodeo on April 16th, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959999
    VIRIN: 250416-F-CK819-2587
    Filename: DOD_110948382
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Angelo Rodeo Military Appreciation Night Apr 2025 B Roll, by Russ Howard and A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download