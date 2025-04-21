San Angelo honors the members of Goodfellow Air Force Base as part of Military Appreciation Night at the annual rodeo on April 16th, 2025.
|04.16.2025
|04.25.2025 10:49
|B-Roll
|959999
|250416-F-CK819-2587
|DOD_110948382
|00:03:05
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
This work, San Angelo Rodeo Military Appreciation Night Apr 2025 B Roll, by Russ Howard and A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
