    USAG Poland celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.25.2025

    Video by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland celebrates its first-ever National Volunteer Week by highlighting the voices of volunteers who have strengthened the garrison community since its establishment in March 2023. Their dedication and service have contributed over 152,000 hours across the MWR, American Red Cross, and USO programs throughout Poland.

    Location: POZNAN, PL

