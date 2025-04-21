USAG Poland celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Poland celebrates its first-ever National Volunteer Week by highlighting the voices of volunteers who have strengthened the garrison community since its establishment in March 2023. Their dedication and service have contributed over 152,000 hours across the MWR, American Red Cross, and USO programs throughout Poland.