    U.S. Marine Corps pilots with VMA-231 conduct routine flight operations (GoPro B-Roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Duncan Stoner 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Maj. Thomas Brougher, from Arizona, the executive officer of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231, flies an AV-8B Harrier II while conducting routine flight operations above Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 9, 2025. VMA-231 personnel continue to attain and maintain mission excellence as the squadron prepares to transition from the Harrier to the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter in support of the 2025 Marine Corps Aviation Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Duncan Stoner)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959991
    VIRIN: 250409-M-CW274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110948283
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    AV8B
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2D MAW
    TACAIR
    cockpit footage
    USMCNews

