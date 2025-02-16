Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 16.2-25

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer participates in a workout alongside the Secretary of Defense, The Honorable Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on April 17, 2025. Sgt. Meyer is the only Medal of Honor recipient currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica L. Heinz)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 11:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959990
    VIRIN: 250422-M-JX586-1002
    Filename: DOD_110948264
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Medal of Honor
    SMMC
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

