Wyvern 1 Radio: April 25, 2025

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Lt. Col. Eric Hulshizer, 31st Comptroller Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Monica Diaz De Lope Diaz, acting 31st Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, discuss Italian Liberation Day, and upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2025. Throughout the segment, Hulshizer and Diaz De Lope Diaz touched on the importance of Italian Liberation Day, the upcoming events planned for the 31st anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing, and objectives for base beautification. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)