Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer participates in a workout alongside the Secretary of Defense, The Honorable Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on April 17, 2025. Sgt. Meyer is the only Medal of Honor recipient currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica L. Heinz)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959988
|VIRIN:
|250422-M-JX586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110948260
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
This work, Marine Minute 16.2-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Jadica Heinz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
