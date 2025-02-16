Marine Minute 16.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer participates in a workout alongside the Secretary of Defense, The Honorable Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on April 17, 2025. Sgt. Meyer is the only Medal of Honor recipient currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica L. Heinz)