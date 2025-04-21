U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) execute an anti-air warfare exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, April 15, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient, reenlists into the U.S. Marine Corps at the Pentagon on April 16, 2025. Sgt. Meyer is the only Medal of Honor recipient currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959983
|VIRIN:
|250422-M-RG120-3873
|Filename:
|DOD_110948028
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute 16-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado and LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.