    Marine Minute 16-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) execute an anti-air warfare exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, April 15, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient, reenlists into the U.S. Marine Corps at the Pentagon on April 16, 2025. Sgt. Meyer is the only Medal of Honor recipient currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959983
    VIRIN: 250422-M-RG120-3873
    Filename: DOD_110948028
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute 16-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado and LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    AAW
    MAWTS-1
    DMAMPROD
    DMAVMM
    USMCNews

