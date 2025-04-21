video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video was produced to support Mental Health Awareness Month on April 25, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The video aims to educate Airmen and the broader Department of Defense community on the importance of recognizing the signs of mental health challenges and the value of offering support to those in need. Mental Health Awareness Month is a critical initiative across the DoD and the Air Force Reserve, emphasizing that mental resilience is just as vital as physical readiness. Promoting mental well-being directly impacts mission readiness and operational effectiveness, reinforcing the idea that strong minds are essential to building a stronger, more capable force. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Ivan Rivera)