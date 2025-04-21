Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Awareness Month

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A video was produced to support Mental Health Awareness Month on April 25, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The video aims to educate Airmen and the broader Department of Defense community on the importance of recognizing the signs of mental health challenges and the value of offering support to those in need. Mental Health Awareness Month is a critical initiative across the DoD and the Air Force Reserve, emphasizing that mental resilience is just as vital as physical readiness. Promoting mental well-being directly impacts mission readiness and operational effectiveness, reinforcing the idea that strong minds are essential to building a stronger, more capable force. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959975
    VIRIN: 250425-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110947935
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

