A video was produced to support Mental Health Awareness Month on April 25, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The video aims to educate Airmen and the broader Department of Defense community on the importance of recognizing the signs of mental health challenges and the value of offering support to those in need. Mental Health Awareness Month is a critical initiative across the DoD and the Air Force Reserve, emphasizing that mental resilience is just as vital as physical readiness. Promoting mental well-being directly impacts mission readiness and operational effectiveness, reinforcing the idea that strong minds are essential to building a stronger, more capable force. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959975
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110947935
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
