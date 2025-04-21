Medal of Honor golf course and Swing Lab

Medal of Honor golf course director, Zachary Gower, invites Marine Corps Base Quantico residents, family members, employees, and retirees to utilize the golf course swing lab and enjoy a round of golf during a resource exposition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, April 8, 2025. As a part of the Marine Corps Community Services, the golf course is one of the many resources available to all base residents, retirees, employees, and family on MCBQ. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
|04.08.2025
|04.25.2025 10:31
|Package
|959974
|250408-M-HK323-1001
|DOD_110947910
|00:01:12
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
