    Medal of Honor golf course and Swing Lab

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Medal of Honor golf course director, Zachary Gower, invites Marine Corps Base Quantico residents, family members, employees, and retirees to utilize the golf course swing lab and enjoy a round of golf during a resource exposition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, April 8, 2025. As a part of the Marine Corps Community Services, the golf course is one of the many resources available to all base residents, retirees, employees, and family on MCBQ. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959974
    VIRIN: 250408-M-HK323-1001
    Filename: DOD_110947910
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Golf
    Medal of Honor Golf Course
    MCBQ
    Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ)

