    SAAPM Declaration Signing

    ITALY

    04.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    250415-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 15, 2025) - AFN Naples InFocus highlighting Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) signing at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959973
    VIRIN: 250415-N-UQ924-1001
    Filename: DOD_110947909
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM Declaration Signing, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

