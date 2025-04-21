U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL Excercise in Romania (Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea execute a simulated mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise on April 23, 2025, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The MASCAL trains and tests a unit’s ability to provide medical care for a large number of casualties, which might exceed the current logistical or medical capacity, in a short period of time. The Soldiers conduct these exercises to maintain readiness in forces on the Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)