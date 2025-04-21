Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL Excercise in Romania (Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea execute a simulated mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise on April 23, 2025, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The MASCAL trains and tests a unit’s ability to provide medical care for a large number of casualties, which might exceed the current logistical or medical capacity, in a short period of time. The Soldiers conduct these exercises to maintain readiness in forces on the Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959972
    VIRIN: 240423-A-RE759-3001
    Filename: DOD_110947908
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL Excercise in Romania (Video), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MASCAL
    Air assault
    VCorps
    WeAreNATO
    101st (AASLT)
    XVII ABCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download