Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is a Sapper

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    What is a sapper?

    For 250 years, sappers have served as elite US Army combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. The Sapper Leader Course tests the limits of human endurance, and only the best make it through and wear the tab.

    This year we celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 40 years of the Sapper Leader Course.

    Check out this video to hear from our Soldiers what it takes to become an Army Sapper, graduate Sapper School, and earn the right to wear the tab.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 07:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959968
    VIRIN: 250425-A-OI229-5237
    Filename: DOD_110947862
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is a Sapper, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    sapper
    Combat Engineer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download