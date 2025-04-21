What is a sapper?
For 250 years, sappers have served as elite US Army combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. The Sapper Leader Course tests the limits of human endurance, and only the best make it through and wear the tab.
This year we celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 40 years of the Sapper Leader Course.
Check out this video to hear from our Soldiers what it takes to become an Army Sapper, graduate Sapper School, and earn the right to wear the tab.
