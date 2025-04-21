Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers participate in the Battalion Wolf Games on Rose Barracks

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in Wolf Blitz 25 on Rose Barracks, Bavaria, Germany, April 24, 2025. Wolf Blitz 25 was being used to evaluate deployment readiness, tactical proficiency and intestinal fortitude for the ‘Wolfpack’. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
Shot List:
00:06 - 00:18 Soldiers conduct pacer test
00:18 - 00:55 Soldiers play dodgeball
00:55 - 01:19 Soldiers play combatives ball
01:19 - 02:21 Soldiers sumo wrestle
|04.24.2025
|04.25.2025 07:14
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
