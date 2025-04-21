Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers participate in the Battalion Wolf Games on Rose Barracks

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in Wolf Blitz 25 on Rose Barracks, Bavaria, Germany, April 24, 2025. Wolf Blitz 25 was being used to evaluate deployment readiness, tactical proficiency and intestinal fortitude for the ‘Wolfpack’. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Shot List:
    00:06 - 00:18 Soldiers conduct pacer test
    00:18 - 00:55 Soldiers play dodgeball
    00:55 - 01:19 Soldiers play combatives ball
    01:19 - 02:21 Soldiers sumo wrestle

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959967
    VIRIN: 250424-A-CK914-6757
    Filename: DOD_110947798
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    Dragoons
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

