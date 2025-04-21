No runway, no problem; Agile Bison 25-1 tests rapid deployment tactics at Chièvres AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group and Royal Canadian Air Force 2 Wing expeditionary personnel, participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 12-18, 2025. Agile Bison strengthened the interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO allies, underscoring shared defense objectives. It also provided a realistic platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)