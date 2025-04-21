Gosa Guam: To Run

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie, 36th Wing Public Affairs, runs a half marathon while explaining different options for Airmen and others who want to run while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 12 April 2025. Gosa Guam is a video series encouraging Airmen to enjoy different activities while on Guam, to boost morale and make the most of their time on island. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
