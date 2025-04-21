Gosa Guam: To Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959941" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie, 36th Wing Public Affairs, runs a half marathon while explaining different options for Airmen and others who want to run while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 12 April 2025. Gosa Guam is a video series encouraging Airmen to enjoy different activities while on Guam, to boost morale and make the most of their time on island. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)