    Gosa Guam: To Run

    GUAM

    04.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie, 36th Wing Public Affairs, runs a half marathon while explaining different options for Airmen and others who want to run while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 12 April 2025. Gosa Guam is a video series encouraging Airmen to enjoy different activities while on Guam, to boost morale and make the most of their time on island. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 06:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 959941
    VIRIN: 250425-F-VX152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110947451
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GU

    Guam
    morale
    Andersen AFB
    running
    community events

