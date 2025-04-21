Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Fires Mark 45 5-Inch Gun During Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 22, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) fires a Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire weapons exercise while operating in the Indian Ocean, April 22, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959936
    VIRIN: 250422-N-UA460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110947347
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Fires Mark 45 5-Inch Gun During Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Indian Ocean, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live-fire
    INDOPACOM
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    U.S. 7th Fleet

