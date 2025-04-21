Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa volunteers in Fleet Week Team Build 2025

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) crew volunteers at Habitat for Humanity of Broward for Fleet Week Team Build 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 24, 2025. Fleet Week Team Build 2025 helps hard-working families achieve the dream of homeownership. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959932
    VIRIN: 250424-G-CX249-1002
    Filename: DOD_110947299
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    FWFL25
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

