    NAF Atsugi Spring Fest 2025 Broll

    JAPAN

    04.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Broll from NAF Atsugi's Spring Fest 2025. It is an annual event that brings the local Japanese community on base to see the collaboration and relationship between the U.S. Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959931
    VIRIN: 250419-F-AR133-1003
    Filename: DOD_110947297
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Spring Fest 2025 Broll, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

