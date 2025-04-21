Broll from NAF Atsugi's Spring Fest 2025. It is an annual event that brings the local Japanese community on base to see the collaboration and relationship between the U.S. Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959931
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-AR133-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110947297
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi Spring Fest 2025 Broll, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.