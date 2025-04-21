Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK Exemplars: Chaplain Chul W. Kim

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    United States Army Col. Chul Woo Kim, the command chaplain for U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command and United Nations Command, speaks on his motivation and what guided him towards the Chaplain Corp. during an interview at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2024. His love for people and his troops has been at the forefront of his leadership since commissioning as an officer in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 23:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959917
    VIRIN: 240910-F-LK801-1668
    Filename: DOD_110947200
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: KR

    leadership
    Chaplain
    Combined Forces Command
    USFK
    United Nations Command
    Chul Woo Kim

