USFK Exemplars: Chaplain Chul W. Kim

United States Army Col. Chul Woo Kim, the command chaplain for U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command and United Nations Command, speaks on his motivation and what guided him towards the Chaplain Corp. during an interview at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2024. His love for people and his troops has been at the forefront of his leadership since commissioning as an officer in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 23:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959917
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-LK801-1668
|Filename:
|DOD_110947200
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
