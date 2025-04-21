USFK Exemplars: Chaplain Chul W. Kim

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Army Col. Chul Woo Kim, the command chaplain for U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command and United Nations Command, speaks on his motivation and what guided him towards the Chaplain Corp. during an interview at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2024. His love for people and his troops has been at the forefront of his leadership since commissioning as an officer in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)