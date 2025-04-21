PACER FORGE - Developing Airminded Warfighters

U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training trainees participate in a 57-hour simulated deployment field training exercise as part of U.S. Air Force BMT on April 16, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, San Antonio, Texas.
The Primary Agile Combat Employment Range Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise (PACER FORGE) aims to provide trainees with skills that will familiarize them with possible future deployments and combat scenarios. PACER FORGE occurs twice weekly with an average of 900 trainees participating, and serves as the standard field training capstone experience for every U.S. Air Force and Space Force trainee during their sixth week of training prior to graduation. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
