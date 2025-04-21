Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACER FORGE - Developing Airminded Warfighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training trainees participate in a 57-hour simulated deployment field training exercise as part of U.S. Air Force BMT on April 16, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, San Antonio, Texas.
    The Primary Agile Combat Employment Range Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise (PACER FORGE) aims to provide trainees with skills that will familiarize them with possible future deployments and combat scenarios. PACER FORGE occurs twice weekly with an average of 900 trainees participating, and serves as the standard field training capstone experience for every U.S. Air Force and Space Force trainee during their sixth week of training prior to graduation. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 21:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959916
    VIRIN: 250416-F-FV908-6818
    Filename: DOD_110947008
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACER FORGE - Developing Airminded Warfighters, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    Basic training
    AETC
    Second Air Force
    Gateway Wing
    PACER FORGE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download