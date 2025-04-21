PACER FORGE - Developing Airminded Warfighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training trainees participate in a 57-hour simulated deployment field training exercise as part of U.S. Air Force BMT on April 16, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, San Antonio, Texas.

The Primary Agile Combat Employment Range Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise (PACER FORGE) aims to provide trainees with skills that will familiarize them with possible future deployments and combat scenarios. PACER FORGE occurs twice weekly with an average of 900 trainees participating, and serves as the standard field training capstone experience for every U.S. Air Force and Space Force trainee during their sixth week of training prior to graduation. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)