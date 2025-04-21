Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DSB Soldiers Compete in Inaugural "Aloha Open" Fitness Competion

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade compete in the Holistic Health and Fitness team's inaugural fitness competition, April 4, 11, and 17, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Aloha Open is one of the 25th DSB H2F's team's initiatives to promote readiness and lethality through a fun but tough physical competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 20:42
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    fitness
    readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    lethality
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

