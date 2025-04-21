25th DSB Soldiers Compete in Inaugural "Aloha Open" Fitness Competion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade compete in the Holistic Health and Fitness team's inaugural fitness competition, April 4, 11, and 17, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Aloha Open is one of the 25th DSB H2F's team's initiatives to promote readiness and lethality through a fun but tough physical competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)