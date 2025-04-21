NAVWAR Honors Military Child

250424-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (April 24, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jeanette Hafer expresses her gratitude in honor of the Month of the Military Child. Each April, the Department of Defense proudly honors military children, recognizing their resilience, sacrifices, and vital role within the military community. With over 1.6 million military children worldwide, these remarkable young individuals face unique challenges and experiences shaped by their parents’ service to the nation. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
