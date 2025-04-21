NAVWAR Honors Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959907" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250424-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (April 24, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jeanette Hafer expresses her gratitude in honor of the Month of the Military Child. Each April, the Department of Defense proudly honors military children, recognizing their resilience, sacrifices, and vital role within the military community. With over 1.6 million military children worldwide, these remarkable young individuals face unique challenges and experiences shaped by their parents’ service to the nation. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)