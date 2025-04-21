Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Honors Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250424-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (April 24, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jeanette Hafer expresses her gratitude in honor of the Month of the Military Child. Each April, the Department of Defense proudly honors military children, recognizing their resilience, sacrifices, and vital role within the military community. With over 1.6 million military children worldwide, these remarkable young individuals face unique challenges and experiences shaped by their parents’ service to the nation. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 18:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959907
    VIRIN: 250424-N-GC965-1001
    PIN: 250424
    Filename: DOD_110946638
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Honors Military Child, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVWAR; Month of the Military Child; Naval Information Warfare Systems Command; momc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download